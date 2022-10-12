Advertise With Us
Discovering the Autumn Bugs of the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cicadas have been L-O-U-D this Fall. But their time is almost up. But there’s one bug on the Suncoast that can’t fly, can’t jump, but it lives for years!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

Discovering the Suncoast: The Selbys of the Suncoast