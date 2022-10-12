Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Brandy following doctors’ orders after medical scare; thanks fans for support

Singer/actress Brandy Norwood poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. in this file photo from...
Singer/actress Brandy Norwood poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. in this file photo from Aug. 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer and actress Brandy reportedly had a medical incident on Tuesday.

The entertainer, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, went on Instagram to update her fans, saying she is recovering.

Brandy said she is following doctors’ orders to rest following an episode of dehydration.

The actress did not comment on media reports she had been hospitalized for a seizure, but she did write that she was grateful for her fans’ prayers and support.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
Busy road in North Port still remains closed.
Sections of Price Boulevard in North Port remains shut down following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
Swatting situation unfolded.
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL

Latest News

This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San...
Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen’s shooting
Suncoast Blood Centers need donors
Town Square to host blood drive Thursday
27 dogs were flown from Manatee County Animal Services to make room in the shelters
Manatee County Animal Services transports animals to make room at shelter
MCAS transports animals to different shelters