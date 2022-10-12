Bradenton man gets 15 months in Orlando fraud case

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man and former employee in the office of a Florida tax collector has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on fraud and drug charges.

Joseph Ellicott was also ordered to forfeit $114,747 earned during the commission of the crimes. Ellicott had pleaded guilty on Feb. 9.

Ellicott, 43, was a friend of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg and was hired as a special projects manager in the tax collector’s office.

Ellicott served as an intermediary for a bribe and kickback scheme between Greenberg and an outside contractor. The contractor submitted inflated invoices to the tax collector’s office in exchange for paying Greenberg $6,000.

Court documents also said that Ellicott earned $5,000 over two years by selling Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder.

Greenberg’s plea agreement with prosecutors also requires continued cooperation with an ongoing probe into sex trafficking involving the investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

His cooperation could play a role in an ongoing investigation into Gaetz, a Republican who represents much of the Florida Panhandle. Gaetz was accused of paying a 17-year-old girl for sex. He has denied the allegations and previously said they were part of an extortion plot.

