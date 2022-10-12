Advertise With Us
Benefit concert raises $112,000 for Suncoast disaster fund

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall was packed Oct. 7 for a hurricane relief benefit concert by...
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall was packed Oct. 7 for a hurricane relief benefit concert by the Sarasota Orchestra.(Courtesy of The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A concert fundraiser last Friday for Hurricane Ian Relief has raised more than $112,000, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced Tuesday.

The Van Wezel co-sponsored the event with the Sarasota Orchestra.

Through ticket purchases, onsite donations and online fundraising, $56,226.78 was raised for the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

With a matching grant from The Patterson Foundation, the total amount raised was more than $112,000.

The concert program showcased a broad range of inspiring music, including Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” John Williams’ “Summon the Heroes” – originally composed for the 1996 Olympics – and the theme from “The Incredibles.”

Crafted by Conductor Christopher Confessore, a Sarasota native and principal pops conductor of the Alabama Symphony, the concert served as a salute to the extraordinary first responders who embody hope and service during periods of adversity, the Van Wezel said.

