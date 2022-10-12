Benefit concert raises $112,000 for Suncoast disaster fund

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A concert fundraiser last Friday for Hurricane Ian Relief has raised more than $112,000, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced Tuesday.

The Van Wezel co-sponsored the event with the Sarasota Orchestra.

Through ticket purchases, onsite donations and online fundraising, $56,226.78 was raised for the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

With a matching grant from The Patterson Foundation, the total amount raised was more than $112,000.

The concert program showcased a broad range of inspiring music, including Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” John Williams’ “Summon the Heroes” – originally composed for the 1996 Olympics – and the theme from “The Incredibles.”

Crafted by Conductor Christopher Confessore, a Sarasota native and principal pops conductor of the Alabama Symphony, the concert served as a salute to the extraordinary first responders who embody hope and service during periods of adversity, the Van Wezel said.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who came out to our Hurricane Ian Relief Concert last Friday, co-presented with Sarasota Orchestra. pic.twitter.com/EQC5AAT6Jc — Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (@vanwezel) October 11, 2022

