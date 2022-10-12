Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Barancik Foundation working to get Suncoast preschools back in session

Barancik Foundation, getting preschools back online post Ian
Barancik Foundation, getting preschools back online post Ian(Barancik Foundation)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At least 19 preschools in Sarasota County saw damages from Hurricane Ian.

As crews work to rebuild the structures the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation – in coordination with the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County -- will see that the work is done quickly. Outside play is critical for development of gross motor skills, activation of the sensory system, and behavior regulation inside the classroom.

The group has given a $50,000 relief grant to expedite repairs.

The cost of repairs is proving to be lower than the insurance deductible for preschools, which operate with thin margins, so the foundation relief is proving to be a tremendous help to avoid out-of-pocket costs that were not anticipated.

“Schools and teachers of all varieties have been through so much disruption in the last few years that Barancik Foundation has made returning classrooms – and playgrounds – to normal a priority in the wake of the storm,” said Teri A Hansen, the foundation’s president and CEO.

“We would like to commend Carlos Yeguez of Starline Multiservices for his compassion and cooperation in putting the needs of our littlest learners center stage,” said Janet Kahn, the ELC’s CEO. “Despite his company’s full plate, he has dedicated a team to this widespread preschool effort. We are grateful for his initiative, focus and speed in getting our little ones back on the playground.

Additional efforts will be made by Barancik Foundation for the longer-term recovery

