WWII Veteran recites pledge of allegiance at Manatee County Commission meeting

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - At the Manatee County Commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners and the public were treated to an invocation and the pledge of allegiance presented by a veteran of the Second World War.

Last year, Commissioners voted to recognize local Veterans by inviting them to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at each regular Commission meeting. Rusty Russell, a retired member of the United States Navy, presented the pledge.

Russell is 98 years old and served for three years in the South Pacific during World War II.

