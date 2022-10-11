What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday.

According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT.

That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the school in Sarasota. North of Sarasota County, the same thing was happening at Pinellas Park High School in Pinellas County. Police will treat swatting calls as though they are active shooter incidents until the scene be cleared. The lockdown was lifted.

Multiple high schools in Florida have been on the receiving end of swatting calls.

Swatting calls can lead to dangerous outcomes and are a waste of resources. Some swatting calls have resulted in death. Thankfully, law enforcement agencies have cleared the scene and students are being released.

