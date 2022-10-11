Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL

Swatting situation unfolded.
Swatting situation unfolded.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday.

According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT.

That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the school in Sarasota. North of Sarasota County, the same thing was happening at Pinellas Park High School in Pinellas County. Police will treat swatting calls as though they are active shooter incidents until the scene be cleared. The lockdown was lifted.

Multiple high schools in Florida have been on the receiving end of swatting calls.

Swatting calls can lead to dangerous outcomes and are a waste of resources. Some swatting calls have resulted in death. Thankfully, law enforcement agencies have cleared the scene and students are being released.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car fire is blocking almost all lanes of I-75 south of the I-275 interchange.
First Alert Traffic: Car fire blocks lanes on I-75 at I-275 southbound
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA...
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian destroys Venice home.
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
A police officer was hit by a vehicle while they were directing traffic Tuesday.
Bradenton Police officer hit by vehicle
Veteran recites pledge
WWII Veteran recites pledge of allegiance at Manatee County Commission meeting
Veteran recites pledge
WWII Veteran recites Pledge of Allegiance at Manatee County Commission