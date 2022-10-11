Advertise With Us
Tuesday is last day to register to vote in midterm elections

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote for next month’s mid-term elections.

If you are already registered and want to request a vote-by-mail ballot, you can do that through Oct. 29. You should make sure your address and contact information is updated prior to voting.

The fastest way to register to vote in Florida is on the state Supervisor of Elections website, https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home.

Florida’s Midterm Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. You must bring your identification with you.

Guidelines for voting by mail: Click here

