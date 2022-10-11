Threat reported at Haile Middle School in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is confirming that a threat was received at Haile Middle School but they emphasize that threat is not related to any of the “swatting” calls that have happened.

Parents of students received this letter:

School officials say the Haile incident had no connection to the “swatting” episodes taking place at various schools around the state today. One person has been taken into custody.

