Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Threat reported at Haile Middle School in Manatee County

WWSB Generic Stock 7
WWSB Generic Stock 7(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is confirming that a threat was received at Haile Middle School but they emphasize that threat is not related to any of the “swatting” calls that have happened.

Parents of students received this letter:

School officials say the Haile incident had no connection to the “swatting” episodes taking place at various schools around the state today. One person has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
A car fire is blocking almost all lanes of I-75 south of the I-275 interchange.
First Alert Traffic: Car fire blocks lanes on I-75 at I-275 southbound
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

A police officer was hit by a vehicle while they were directing traffic Tuesday.
Woman charged after Bradenton Police Officer struck while directing traffic
SMH North Port
SMH to reopen North Port ER Wednesday
Swatting situation unfolded.
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call