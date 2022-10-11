Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Survivor of the July 4 parade shooting returns to school

Cooper Roberts is shown with his twin brother on Cooper's first day of third grade.
Cooper Roberts is shown with his twin brother on Cooper's first day of third grade.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
(CNN) - The family of an 8-year-old boy shot during a July 4 parade shared images of his return to third grade.

Cooper Roberts is one of dozens of people who were injured when a gunman opened fire from the roof of a building in the Chicago suburb Highland Park.

He was in critical condition, and his parents and doctors feared he might not live. Now Cooper is joining his twin brother back at school.

He’s wheelchair-bound and can only return in a limited capacity.

Cooper’s parents said he’s sad he can’t participate in playground activities during recess, but overall he’s excited to join his classmates again.

The attack that injured Cooper also killed seven people. A 21-year-old suspect is in custody.

Cooper Roberts is excited to return to school, his parents said.
Cooper Roberts is excited to return to school, his parents said.

ABC7 News at 11pm - October 10, 2022