Stormy weather headed our way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time since Ian made landfall here is SW Florida, storms are showing up again in places on the Suncoast with some heavy rain in some isolated areas on Monday. The rivers and streams are still above or near flood stage and additional rainfall could prolong the flooding for some areas near some of the flooded rivers. We are expecting to see 1-2 inches of rainfall by late Wednesday through Thursday over a large area.

For Tuesday expect to see partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few late day storms scattered about. The rain chance is at 20% for Tuesday. The high will be near the average of 88 degrees with a feels like in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday look for partly cloudy skies with a good chance for late day storms mainly inland as those winds turn more toward the SSW in advance of a cold front. The rain chance jumps up to 50% for late day storms. Some of the rain could be heavy as the atmosphere will continue to moisten up in advance of the cold front which will move through on Thursday.

Some heavy rain possible as cold front advances our way (WWSB)

We have a ABC7 First Alert Weather day for Thursday beginning Thursday morning and continuing through the afternoon. Expect to see some disruptive weather move in out ahead of the cold front and some of those storms could be strong with some isolated thunderstorms expected. The morning commute and drop off for the kids at school could be dicey with this weather system. The rain chance on Thursday is at 80% at this time.

We will see mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s and winds out of the SW switching to the NW as the front moves through during the afternoon.

Friday the drier air will start to settle in bringing some clearing skies and only a small chance for some residual showers. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

The weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies dry air and cooler temperatures with highs in the low 80s and low in the low 60s.

In the tropics we continue to watch a little disturbance located near the Yucatan Peninsula. It now has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone as it is expected to move to the WNW into the SW Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. It is expected to stay there for the next several days and should not be a factor for us here in Florida. Some of the moisture will peel off from it and stream our way with will be in place for the cold front which is expected to move through our area on Thursday.

We still have 51 days left of the 2022 hurricane season which officially ends Nov. 30th. We have seen 10 named storms with 2 of them becoming major hurricanes. If two more storms were to develop before the season ends it would be considered an average season. The next name up for use is Karl.

