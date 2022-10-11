Advertise With Us
SMH to reopen North Port ER Wednesday

SMH North Port
SMH North Port(SMH)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced plans to reopen emergency services at North Port/

The goal is to have the North Port Emergency Room back up and running Wednesday morning. SMH will reopen its North Port ER, as well as outpatient radiology, laboratory and rehab services on its North Port campus at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 30-bed DMAT operating jointly with SMH-Venice remain open 24/7 to treat patients at its Laurel Road location.

All of SMH urgent care centers also are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week. For more information, visit smh.com

