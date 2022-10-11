Sections of Price Boulevard in North Port remains shut down following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - Several parts of Price Boulevard in North Port still remain closed, despite being the city’s busiest East to West corridor.

Sections of the road have crumbled and so have some of the bridge crossings. It’s all thanks to Hurricane Ian with 19 inches of rain from the storm causing extensive damage to four different areas of the road.

The sections impacted are between Toledo Blade Boulevard and Sumter Boulevard.

“That amount of rainfall and runoff far exceeds the design capacity of any of the crossings along Price Boulevard, which resulted in the washing out,” said Danny Quick, City Engineer for North Port.

The road has been deemed unsafe, so it has been very frustrating for people to get around, from business owners to residents.

“It just adds more time to my route,” said Seth Cheever, Owner of Over-A-Cheever Pest Control. “Time is money in pest control, in any business right now.”

“It’s very awkward in terms of routine and being able to get from point A to point B,” said Sarah Elmore, a North Port resident.

Crews continue to work very hard to get the road back open, but there is a lot involved.

“Fix the pipes that have failed, replacement of the drainage pipes on the roadway and filling on top of those pipes and build a new road,” said Quick.

One resident who lives near the damaged road says the reopening of Price Boulevard can’t come soon enough. His quarter-mile drive to the store has now turned into a four-mile trip one way.

“You gotta go all the way down Chamberlain, down Hillsborough and back up Toledo Blade,” said Dennis Sauer, a North Port resident. “Or down Chamberlain to Cranberry then Toledo Blade, so it’s a long way either way. I’m not going anywhere unless I have to.”

City officials say it’ll be several weeks before the entire stretch of Price Boulevard reopens. Different sections starting from the East to the West are expected to reopen within the next two weeks.

