Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

North Port ends its curfew effective immediately

Rescuers in North Port continue searches for those affected by Ian
Rescuers in North Port continue searches for those affected by Ian(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Officials now say that a curfew is no longer required to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
A drone over Sanibel Island captured some remarkable images recently.
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
A car fire is blocking almost all lanes of I-75 south of the I-275 interchange.
First Alert Traffic: Car fire blocks lanes on I-75 at I-275 southbound
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say

Latest News

Busy road in North Port still remains closed.
Sections of Price Boulevard in North Port remains shut down following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
Law enforcement surrounds Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon after reports of an active...
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
Holiday Shopping harder in the Suncoast
Holiday Shopping harder in the Suncoast
Swatting scare at Riverview High School
Swatting scare at Riverview High School