North Port ends its curfew effective immediately

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Officials now say that a curfew is no longer required to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community.

