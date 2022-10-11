Memorial service held for Polk County deputy killed in line of duty

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A memorial service was held Tuesday in honor of a Polk County Deputy killed in the line of duty last week.

Deputy Blane Lane, 21, was killed by friendly fire during the execution of an arrest warrant for failure to appear on meth related charges. Deputies say Cheryl Lynn Williams pulled out a realistic looking bb gun and shots were fired. Lane was struck in the chest by a round fired from another deputy’s weapon.

The memorial was held at Victory Church and featured speakers who lauded Lane’s talents. Lane is survived by his young daughter and several family members.

There will be no public viewing or gravesite service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., in memory of Deputy Lane. Please visit http://www.polksheriff.org/donate and in the dropdown menu, select “To PSCI in lieu of flowers in memory of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane.”

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to the Lane family may do so through Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. Please visit http://www.polksheriff.org/donate and in the dropdown menu, select “To the Family of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane.”

Donations can also be made by check, and mailed to:

Polk Sheriff’s Charities

c/o Polk County Sheriff’s Office

1891 Jim Keene Blvd.

Winter Haven, FL 33880

