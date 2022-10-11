Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday night.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car fire is blocking almost all lanes of I-75 south of the I-275 interchange.
First Alert Traffic: Car fire blocks lanes on I-75 at I-275 southbound
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
32 year old Brendan Sheridan has been charged with four BUI counts in addition to property...
Man charged with BUI after Bayfront Park boat crash caused thousands worth of damages
Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian destroys Venice home.
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Cheri Sloniker has had her service dog for more than seven years.
Woman says she can’t find a place to live because she has a service dog
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
FILE - Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee...
Senator faces questions, protests at University of Florida
The council president was caught on audio targeting a colleague's child with racist comments.
Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks