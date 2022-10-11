Advertise With Us
Manatee County will not have to reduce fall, winter breaks due to Ian

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County has announced that it will not have to reduce its fall or winter breaks to make up for school cancellations during Hurricane Ian.

Thanks to the millage referendum approved by voters in 2018 and renewed in 2021, the added 30 minutes of instructional time each school day will cover most the time missed.

However, there are two upcoming changes that will be made to the calendar.

Traditional public school students, grades 9-12, will attend school for a FULL DAY from Tuesday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 22. These days were originally designated as half-days but will be amended to replace instruction time.

