Large police response reported at Riverview High School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies have been dispatched to Riverview High School.

Sarasota Police confirm they were called to investigate a “suspicious call.”

Multiple high schools in Florida have been on the receiving end of swatting calls so it was not immediately clear if the situation was active or if this is the result of a prank. Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward County have been locked down as a result of swatting pranks.

ABC7 has reached out to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

