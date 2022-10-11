Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Large police response reported at Riverview High School

Multiple agencies respond to a call from Riverview High School
Multiple agencies respond to a call from Riverview High School(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies have been dispatched to Riverview High School.

Sarasota Police confirm they were called to investigate a “suspicious call.”

Multiple high schools in Florida have been on the receiving end of swatting calls so it was not immediately clear if the situation was active or if this is the result of a prank. Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward County have been locked down as a result of swatting pranks.

ABC7 has reached out to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car fire is blocking almost all lanes of I-75 south of the I-275 interchange.
First Alert Traffic: Car fire blocks lanes on I-75 at I-275 southbound
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA...
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian destroys Venice home.
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Veteran recites pledge
WWII Veteran recites pledge of allegiance at Manatee County Commission meeting
Veteran recites pledge
WWII Veteran recites Pledge of Allegiance at Manatee County Commission
WWII Veteran recites Pledge of Allegiance at Manatee County Commission
Natasha Prieto
Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme