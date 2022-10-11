Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Hurricane survivors looking for shelter, work

Hurricane Unemployment
By Kelsie Cairns
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian destroyed vibrant beach communities in Fort Myers, leaving people homeless -- and jobless.

Michael Wetzel is a longtime Fort Myers Beach resident. “I’ve been through a couple tragedies I guess,” he said.

Wetzel says this hurricane was unlike anything he’s seen roll through his hometown.

Mobile home communities now look like landfills, and enormous boats picked up and stacked one on top the other throughout the island.

Wetzel, like so many others, facing a new normal trying to find a safe and stable place to live. He worked at the local Publix before the storm. “A lot of people lost jobs,” he said. “My job is washed out.”

In addition to losing his job, he lost his boat. His vessel, along with two other neighbors’ boats, were damaged and carried far away from where it was originally docked.

“They’re tangled up in the mangrove trees about a mile from here,” Wetzel said.

It’s a cleanup that will take weeks if not months and while the extent property damage is visible to the naked eye, Wetzel is just thankful to be alive and well.

He says boats, homes and jobs are replaceable, but people are not. “I don’t value possessions so much in life. I value life.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car fire is blocking almost all lanes of I-75 south of the I-275 interchange.
First Alert Traffic: Car fire blocks lanes on I-75 at I-275 southbound
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
32 year old Brendan Sheridan has been charged with four BUI counts in addition to property...
Man charged with BUI after Bayfront Park boat crash caused thousands worth of damages
Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian destroys Venice home.
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Unemployment a problem in Fort Myers
Hurricane Unemployment
FILE - Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee...
Senator faces questions, protests at University of Florida
The "Night Wind" lies grounded against the second story of an apartment building, now missing...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
graphic
A dry Tuesday, but more widespread rain Wednesday and Thursday!