A dry Tuesday, but more widespread rain Wednesday and Thursday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday thunderstorms were widely scattered, giving only 0.02″ to SRQ, 0.06″ in south Sarasota. But Lakewood Ranch came in with 1.15″ on the east side, 2.44″ on the west side. We get a break from rain Tuesday, with more of a summertime feel as dew points stay in the 70s. The higher humidity stays with us through Thursday as a cold front approaches. More moisture moves in from the Gulf Wednesday, bringing some afternoon showers. Rain continues off and on Wednesday night and Thursday. We’re calling Thursday a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for enough rain to complicate the morning and afternoon commutes, but no severe storms are expected at this time. After the front drops farther south Friday, cooler and drier air returns for an Autumn feel to the weather.

Rainfall
Rainfall(Station)

We are tracking one small disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico near the Mexican coast. This one has a 40% chance of developing in the next 5 days, but it will stay far away from Florida.

tropical outlook
tropical outlook(Station)

