Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island

New drone video shows damage on Sanibel Island
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.

This video was taken on Sanibel Island.

