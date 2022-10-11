Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
This video was taken on Sanibel Island.
This video was taken on Sanibel Island.
