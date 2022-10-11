Bradenton postal worker indicted in cocaine scheme

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton postal carrier has been indicted on charges of smuggling cocaine through the mail, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors say Natasha Prieto, 33, provided addresses on her postal route to Angel Hernandez Coss, 37, who arranged to have packages of cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico to those addresses.

Prieto allegedly intercepted the packages before they could be delivered, so that Koss could then sell the drugs.

On Aug. 15, investigators seized packages from Prieto, shipped from Puerto Rico containing several kilograms of cocaine.

The pair were charged with conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine. If convicted on all counts, each faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in federal prison.

