Voter registration deadline is Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida residents who have not yet registered to vote in the Nov. 8 general election only have one more day to register.

If you do not register to vote before the Tuesday, Oct. 11 deadline, you will not be able to vote in the November general election.

To register, there are some requirements. You must be:

at least 18 years old.

a U.S. citizen.

a legal resident of Florida

a legal resident of the county that you are voting in.

Races on the Nov. 8 ballot including races for the U.S. Senate, governor, three state cabinet seats and several congressional and legislative races.

You will also be asked to vote on constitutional amendments and several city, county and judicial races.

To register online, visit this website: www.registertovoteflorida.gov.

If you have trouble getting online -- call the Florida Department of State at 1-866-308-6739.

