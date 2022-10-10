Advertise With Us
Volunteers gather in Englewood to help

The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site is set up in front of the First Baptist Church in Venice. The site has showers and laundry for residents across the Suncoast to come and use. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the site cooks food out of their kitchen bus that Salvation Army volunteers pick up and distribute to areas in need. One of those areas is in Englewood at the Alameda mobile home park.

Volunteers have come from across the country to help the relief site and the Salvation Army gives aid to community members in need. The Missouri Baptist Church volunteers are also helping residents clean up homes by cutting up trees and moving debris as well as handing out tarps and putting tarps on roofs.

Michael Hibbard, the Site Commander for Missouri Baptist Church told ABC7, “We’re Jesus’ hands, his feet. We see people that are in despair, when we walk in they have no idea how they’re going to get the things done that they need to get done. When we leave, there’s a smile on their face”

The relief site volunteers will be set up for at least a month and depending on the needs of the community can extend how long they stay.

