Storm Debris drop-off locations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota county solid waste contractors have collected over 450 loads of vegetative storm debris from the roads since Hurricane Ian according to Sarasota County leaders.

Thanks to solid waste contractors, over 24,000 cubic yards of storm debris have been disposed of.

Opportunities still exist to get rid of debris in Sarasota. Drop-off sites for debris are located on Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota, Rothenbach Park in Sarasota, and the Jackson Road Transfer Station in Venice.

Drop-off times are Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

