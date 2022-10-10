Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Storm Debris drop-off locations

Storm debris clean up in Sarasota and Venice.
Storm debris clean up in Sarasota and Venice.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota county solid waste contractors have collected over 450 loads of vegetative storm debris from the roads since Hurricane Ian according to Sarasota County leaders.

Thanks to solid waste contractors, over 24,000 cubic yards of storm debris have been disposed of.

Opportunities still exist to get rid of debris in Sarasota. Drop-off sites for debris are located on Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota, Rothenbach Park in Sarasota, and the Jackson Road Transfer Station in Venice.

Drop-off times are Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian destroys Venice home.
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Three injured in Sarasota Shooting
Traffic has increased as people make their way back after Ian.
Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways
Increased traffic on the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian.
Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast
Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17

Latest News

J+J Strong helps fuel clean up crews.
Local gas station helps fuel relief efforts
The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site
Volunteers gather in Englewood to help
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in downtown Tampa bar shooting
Sunny
Dry Sunday, then rain returns for the coming workweek