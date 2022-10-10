Sample ballots in the mail in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has begun mailing sample ballots for the Nov. 8 general election to Sarasota County voters.

“The elections office is sending sample ballots to all voters in the county, except those who have requested vote-by-mail ballots be mailed to them,” Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said.

Sample ballots are also available online. A voter may view or download his or her personalized sample ballot online by visiting SarasotaVotes.gov and clicking on the Sample Ballot quick link.

Turner recommends each voter take the opportunity to review his or her sample ballot.

“The Nov. 8 general election ballot is a multi-page, 17-inch-long ballot. I encourage every eligible voter to familiarize themselves with their personalized sample ballot prior to voting,” Turner said.

“Voters who plan to vote early or at their polling locations on election day may mark their choices on their sample ballots and take them to use as a reference when they go to vote.”

Voters who have been displaced by Hurricane Ian and are concerned that they may not receive their sample ballot or cannot access it online should call the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov for assistance.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.