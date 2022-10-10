Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River

Several prescribed burn, such as this one, are scheduled near North Port this fall.
Several prescribed burn, such as this one, are scheduled near North Port this fall.(Southwest Florida Water Management District)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday.

Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.

The areas are west of North Port, east of the Myakka River, and north and south of Interstate 75. Approximately 300 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.

Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:

  • Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
  • Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
  • Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
  • Maintaining access for public recreation.

The district conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.

