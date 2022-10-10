Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens

In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA...
In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian swamped the Florida hospital from both above and below, the storm surge flooding its lower level emergency room while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to Bodine, who works there.(Source: Dr. Birgit Bodine via AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday.

The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said.

“Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,” said Michael Ehrat, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital chief executive officer. “We are extremely grateful for the restoration team that repaired the damage to our facility caused by Hurricane Ian. Opening with a phased approach will allow us to concentrate on those patients with emergent needs first.”

“We’re grateful for the courageous frontline caregivers and support teams who worked tirelessly to respond to Hurricane Ian while facing their own personal challenges in the storm’s aftermath,” he said.

