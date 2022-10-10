Advertise With Us
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash

Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man in Vermont died after he crashed into a cow while speeding, which caused him to wreck, according to police.

Police said 48-year-old Jason St. Pierre was speeding on Route 105 Sunday night in a luxury sedan when he hit a cow standing in the roadway.

A 30-year-old passenger was in his car at the time and said he was doing more than 100 miles per hour when they crashed.

WCAX reports a nurse rushed in to help St. Pierre and told 911 dispatchers that he died at the scene. EMS crews tried to revive St. Pierre when they arrived but were unsuccessful.

The cow was also killed in the crash and authorities are looking for the animal’s owner.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

