North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed

North Port Salvation Army
North Port Salvation Army
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.

“Our shield is still standing strong and we’re hopeful that when everything is rebuilt, we don’t know when that will be, but we know it will be better than ever,” said Crystal Dupree, a Salvation Army Officer.

The building had a food pantry and food is sprawled across the floor with shattered glass everywhere. While the building is destroyed, the Salvation Army is still handing out hot meals to residents in need across the Suncoast.

“When we passed by the building we saw all of the damage and we were devastated, this is one of our best service centers,” said Dupree. “You know the army is strong, we have a lot of resources and we will come together and make it work.”

The Salvation Army is encouraging those who used the North Port location to go to the Venice and Port Charlotte service centers.

