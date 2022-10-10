Local gas station helps fuel relief efforts
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - From snapped trees to intense flooding, Hurricane Ian has had a negative impact across the state of Florida and beyond. On the Suncoast, crews have come from all over the country to offer aid to those in need.
However, clean-up crews need fuel. Luckily, J+J Strong is helping to provide fuel to those helping with recovery efforts. This aid includes fueling the trucks parked outside of Robarts Arena.
According to J+J Strong, they have worked multiple storms since Hurricane Katrina including contract work with Florida Power and Light.
