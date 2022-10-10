Local church fulfilling the needs of their community after Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Eastern Manatee County are still working to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Now, the Myakka Family Worship Center is working around the clock to make sure their community is taken care of.

Pastor Lynn Howell and his congregation have become the area hub for various supplies such as food, clothing, water, and other necessities. Many of the other distribution locations like schools have had to stop in order to re-focus on providing an education to their students.

“What’s happened is school is back in session,” said Pastor Howell. “But, we’re more than happy to take that [responsibility], and we’re here for the long haul.”

Some of the volunteers are even planning routes to drop-off supplies to people who can’t drive. Tena McCallister was loading up her car to take a number of items to a young mother in DeSoto county.

“She has four children she has not been able to get out and about. I know she’s not in our little community but that’s what our little community is about is helping others,” she said. “She doesn’t drive so therefore I’m just taking her some previsions to get by. She lost everything in her house as far as food. So this little bit of comfort brings so much.”

Pastor Howell also explains their efforts in helping people with post-hurricane cleanup.

“There’s been a lot of calls from single moms or widows of ladies that have their owns homes that have been doing well. Now, the shingles are missing and they don’t have anybody to help them put on tarps so we’ve been helping them put on tarps on their house,” said Pastor Howell.

But, it doesn’t stop there. According to McCallister, Pastor Lynn and his crew have provided a home away from home for some electrical workers who are in town trying to restore power to nearby communities.

“The church here has been working hard to feed them every night and during the day just so they have a hot meal. Some of them are staying here as a matter of fact. Just so they have a place that’s warm and dry,” McCallister said.

The church is open for distribution from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can locate them at 33420 Singletary Rd in Myakka City.

