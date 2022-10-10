Food distributions set this week in Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are so thankful for the tremendous support from our community that is making it possible to provide free food and household items to so many Manatee County babies, children, families, and seniors in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” said Maribeth Phillips, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.

Distribution dates, times, and locations are as follows:

Pride Park, 815 63rd Avenue East Bradenton, FL 34203; Monday, Oct. 10 from 1-3 p.m.

Myakka Family Worship Center 33420 Singletary Road, Myakka City, FL; Monday, Oct. 10 from 3-5 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 3-5 p.m.; and Friday, Oct. 14th from 3-5 p.m.

The Food Bank of Manatee is the only Food Bank based in Manatee County and is an independent food bank relying 100% on community support. Donations can be made online at www.MealsOnWheelsPLUS.org or Text to Give by texting FEEDMANATEE to 243725.

All donations stay in Manatee County to help Manatee County residents. Non-perishable food donations, cleaning supplies, toiletry items, baby diapers/formula are also being accepted Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Food Bank of Manatee, 811 23rd Ave. East, Bradenton, FL 34208.

