FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance

FEMA provides relief to those affected by Hurricane Ian.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online.

Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov. or use the FEMA mobile at with can be found at https://www.fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products

Low-interest disaster loans are available from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to businesses and residents in Florida.

Free Disaster Cleanup Assistance available through Crisis Cleanup. Call 1-800-451-1954 to be connected with local relief organizations.

Text the word CHARCOCARES to 888-777 to receive text updates on Hurricane Ian area resources and more.

