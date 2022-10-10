Englewood water deemed safe to drink

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Englewood no longer have to boil water after recent testing shows the water is now safe to drink, the city announced Monday.

“The precautionary boil water notice for all Englewood Water District and Bocilla Utilities customers is hereby rescinded,” the city said in an email.

The city has also announced they have completed emergency work to restore wastewater systems, and that although sewer service operating normally, there is still the possibility of problems occurring at individual locations.

The city is still asking customers to conserve water in order to not overwhelm the system. “You may resume normal use but we recommend you do so slowly and monitor for any sewer issues,” the city says on its website. The city asks that residents with issues should call 941-474-3217 before calling a plumber so the city can check on its systems.

“Thank you everyone for your patience with this extremely trying for all of us. We will all get to what will be the new normal going forward,” the website says.

