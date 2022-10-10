Disaster Recovery Center opens in Wauchula for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WWSB) - The RV vacation home belonging to Ken Richards and his wife destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from the Peace River as much as 7-feet deep, overtaking the Little Charlie Creek RV and Mobile Home Park in Wauchula.

“We’re going to get our personal belongings, whatever we could salvage, and so far we’ve done that the last three days,” said Richards.

Richards says fortunately they have insurance, but he and his wife will still look into getting assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA.

“The other people that have the permanent units here are not insured, and we are insured because we are mobile,” said Richards. “And depending on what the insurance company does, I’ll invest in this to come back.”

FEMA opening their Disaster Recovery Center Monday at the Hardee County Civic Center in Wauchula, which had a steady stream of residents all day long.

“They had a lot of water damage, flooding from the local river as well,” said Bruce Bouch, a spokesperson for FEMA. “They also had wind damage from the churning winds.”

Because of that damage FEMA is now assisting residents with information from state and federal agencies. Survivors are now getting the help they need with applying for federal assistance.

“Anyone that experiences any type of damage from a storm such as this is going to be in need,” said Bouch. “Not everyone has the proper insurance coverage, some don’t have insurance coverage and that’s where FEMA comes in to help.”

FEMA will be at the Hardee County Civic Center 7 days a week from 9am until 6pm for as long as the residents need it.

