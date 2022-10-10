City of North Port asking residents to complete self-damage assessments

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City of North Port officials said 1,000 residents have completed damage assessments on their property showing structural damage. The self-assessments are helping city officials locate the specific areas within the city that were especially affected by Hurricane Ian.

“The survey we are asking people to fill out includes a simple scale from ‘no damage’ all the way up to ‘destroyed’,” said Jason Bartolone, City of North Port Communications Manager. “It’s just a way for us to gather data on the extent of damage to the community and how widespread it is.”

Those completing damage assessments can report structural damages for single and multi-family homes, businesses, churches, schools, and hospitals. Many homeowners, like Julimar Martinez, suffered structural damage to the roof of their houses. Martinez said she’s not surprised by the amount of people reporting damages because a lot of people are hurting.

“Its a lot and we didn’t see a lot of news because of communication issues but I know that its a lot,” said Martinez. “I can tell that further areas are also bad so it’s a big number.”

The city completed its initial damage assessments of homes and businesses in the community and within two days of completing them, met FEMA’s threshold to qualify for individual assistance. The city said that assistance will reimburse the city for repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

