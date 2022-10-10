Bishop Museum gets grant to expand manatee care

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature has received more than $700,000 in grants to expand its manatee care and rehabilitation program.

Funds from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will pay for upgrades including emergency transportation, veterinary lab equipment, and renovation of a newly leased facility in Myakka City.

The museum says Florida manatees are facing more challenges than ever due to what they call an Unusual Mortality Event. Such an event is defined by the Marine Mammal Protection Act as a significant die-off that demands immediate response.

Since 2020, more manatees were lost to the current event than any other period in Florida history, the museum says, and continues to be a persistent, driving force behind the effort to provide both critical emergency and short-term care of manatees.

The Bishop has been rehabilitating manatees since 1998 and was a founding member of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership in 2001. The MRP is a cooperative of nonprofit, private, state, and federal entities that rescue, rehabilitate, and return manatees to the wild.

The Bishop’s rehabilitation habitat is a temporary home where manatees come after their initial critical-care needs have been met in manatee hospitals.

This second-stage facility offers manatees the opportunity to gain exposure to natural foods and feeding strategies while gaining weight for their return to the wild. Learn more at https://BishopScience.org/BFF.

