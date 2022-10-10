Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

17-foot statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled

The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.
The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.(F&D Scene Changes Calgary / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The bright orange, sticky residue that Cheetos leave on your fingertips has now been immortalized with a giant 17-foot statue of a hand holding a massive Cheeto.

The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.

Why there? Well, because “cheetle” is actually what the Cheetos company calls its infamous cheesy fingertip dusting.

The unique art piece will only be in Cheadle until Nov. 4.

After that, it will embark on a Canadian tour to celebrate its cheesy goodness with other Cheeto fans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian destroys Venice home.
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Three injured in Sarasota Shooting
Traffic has increased as people make their way back after Ian.
Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways
Increased traffic on the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian.
Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast
Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17

Latest News

FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester...
Prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin
Hunter McKinzie is a junior defensive tackle at Western Brown High School, one of the top...
Teen returns to football field 8 months after cancer diagnosis
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes