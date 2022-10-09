Advertise With Us
Sunshine and Warmth Continues Through Columbus Day

ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plenty of sunshine will continue through the holiday weekend. Sunday evening there is a very slim chance of rain. Columbus Day holds on to cheery weather with mostly sunny skies and a slightly better chance of rain in the afternoon. Moisture kicks up in the atmosphere on Wednesday bringing a 50% chance of rain to the Suncoast. Expect thunderstorms to visit the Suncoast through the work week, mostly in the afternoon. Rain chances decrease next weekend.

Tropical Storm Julia has developed into a category one hurricane, and is slamming Nicaragua with sustained wind speeds of 75 mph as of Sunday 1:15 am. Hurricane Julia will continue traveling west and should weaken to tropical storm strength near the center of Nicaragua, before moving into the Pacific Ocean along the coast of San Salvador, Sunday evening. Hurricane Julia is not a threat to the United States.

Mostly Sunshine for Columbus Holiday Weekend