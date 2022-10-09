Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in downtown Tampa bar shooting

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An early Sunday shooting outside a bar in downtown Tampa, Florida has left one person dead and six wounded, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday outside the LIT Cigar & Martini lounge. Two groups that had been arguing inside the club continued their confrontation outside when one person began shooting.

One man was killed and six people were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon and police have not released identities of those involved.

“This is senseless violence. There’s no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar,” said Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor. “We are working diligently to follow up on leads and find those responsible.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has increased as people make their way back after Ian.
Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways
Increased traffic on the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian.
Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast
Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian destroys Venice home.
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Three injured in Sarasota Shooting
Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17

Latest News

Sunny
Dry Sunday, then rain returns for the coming workweek
thumbnail
Futurecast
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Deadly motorcycle crash in Lee County
FEMA provides relief to those affected by Hurricane Ian in North Port.
FEMA offers aid in North Port