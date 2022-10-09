Advertise With Us
FEMA offers aid in North Port

FEMA provides relief to those affected by Hurricane Ian in North Port.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.

One Salvation Army volunteer, Marsha Kaufmann, stated, “There’s not one place that we’ve been stationed that they just haven’t told us how much they appreciate us and their needs and I just wish I could fulfill every one of their needs. They still need the tarps, they still need the water, some of them don’t have water, some of them have electricity, but don’t have water.”

FEMA employees are helping residents apply for aid through their online website application. They are also there answering any questions and helping residents find out what qualifies for aid. Residents visiting the center said the employees are helping them feel more relaxed.

ABC7 spoke wih Pamela Watts, a North Port resident who said, “It’s not just affecting you, it’s affecting thousands and thousands of people, and everybody just needs to take a breath and realize that FEMA’s here and they’re going to take care of us and so far, so good.”

Many residents have lost everything after Hurricane Ian. One pair of sisters said they are now homeless and are looking to get housing aid from FEMA.

One of the sister, Liz Morris, told ABC7, “We’re hoping to get a hotel room or something. Housing Is primarily the main thing that we need.”

FEMA has another location in Port Charlotte at the Home Depot on S. McCall road.

