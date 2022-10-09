Dry Sunday, then rain returns for the coming workweek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday is our last dry day with dew points in the 60s. More humidity is coming back, taking dew points back to the 70s. We’re also tracking a few isolated showers and storms for Monday afternoon. As a cold front pushes into Florida our best chances for rain are Wednesday and Thursday. The front drops down to southern Florida by Friday, clearing out skies and bringing back the lower humidity again.

Hurricane Julia makes landfall today in Nicaragua as a Category 1 hurricane, weakening quickly as it brings flooding rains to Central America. By early next week, the storm will push into the Pacific side with a chance of developing again. There are no other disturbances to look at in the Atlantic for now. With seven more weeks of hurricane Season, we still have a chance to see more activity.

