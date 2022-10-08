Mostly Sunshine for Columbus Holiday Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we head into the three day Columbus holiday weekend, expect to see plenty of sunshine. Clear skies without rain will dominate the weather headlines on Saturday. There is a small chance of rain for Sunday and Monday. Highs in the upper 80s and mostly lows in the upper 60′s are expected for the next seven days. As the week progresses our rain chances will continue as moisture returns to the atmosphere. Wednesday brings a 40% chance of rain and a bit of cloud coverage. The rain chances increase for the remainder of the week.

A Flood warning remains in effect for areas along the Peace River in Arcadia and Zolfo Springs. The Myakka River and Horse Creek are also above their flood stage levels. The river’s are receding daily but it will likely be the middle of next week before they drop below the flood stages.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Julia has formed in the Caribbean Sea. All the models are in agreement that Julia will continue west into Central America, becoming a category one Hurricane Saturday evening. Julia will not threaten the United States. Meanwhile, Nicaragua is under a hurricane warning and portions of Honduras are under a hurricane watch. Julia is expected to create life-threatening flooding and potential mud slides in Central America this weekend.

