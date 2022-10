Arcadia, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Residents received hot meals and encouragement after Hurricane Ian.

Agencies such as the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army have offered meals and water to those in need in Arcadia. According to organizers, the food is free of charge.

The Salvation Army emergency disaster services food truck serves hot meals daily at 11 a.m.

