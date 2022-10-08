Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep.

“We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us with what’s going on,” said Ashley Hulley.

Hulley, her husband and two children had just moved into home back in May. Most of the new items they had bought for the home now piled up outside ruined.

“Me and my husband have worked so hard to finally get to a point of building all our own stuff, and 24 hours it’s all gone,” said Hulley.

Family and friends doing what they can to help.

“It makes me cry because I know where she’s been,” said Rachel Beckner, a friend of the Hulley family.

Beckner is hopeful the community will come together to help the Hulley’s especially with money. Their insurance doesn’t cover flood damage.

“She’s usually the first person to go help anyone always, and she always has been,” said Beckner. “I love that about her, I just want to see her get the help, get something back.”

Other neighbors are in the same situation with significant damage as well. There’s hope the Hulley family will get the support they need to rebuild their home and rebuild their lives.

“It’s sad, disheartening, but we’re just trying to pick up the pieces where we can and put it back together,” said Hulley.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Hulley family https://gofund.me/7464785c.

