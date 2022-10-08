Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian

Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian destroys Venice home.
Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian destroys Venice home.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep.

“We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us with what’s going on,” said Ashley Hulley.

Hulley, her husband and two children had just moved into home back in May. Most of the new items they had bought for the home now piled up outside ruined.

“Me and my husband have worked so hard to finally get to a point of building all our own stuff, and 24 hours it’s all gone,” said Hulley.

Family and friends doing what they can to help.

“It makes me cry because I know where she’s been,” said Rachel Beckner, a friend of the Hulley family.

Beckner is hopeful the community will come together to help the Hulley’s especially with money. Their insurance doesn’t cover flood damage.

“She’s usually the first person to go help anyone always, and she always has been,” said Beckner. “I love that about her, I just want to see her get the help, get something back.”

Other neighbors are in the same situation with significant damage as well. There’s hope the Hulley family will get the support they need to rebuild their home and rebuild their lives.

“It’s sad, disheartening, but we’re just trying to pick up the pieces where we can and put it back together,” said Hulley.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Hulley family https://gofund.me/7464785c.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has increased as people make their way back after Ian.
Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways
Increased traffic on the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian.
Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast
The death toll soars as search for Hurricane Ian survivors intensifies in Florida.
Ian death toll revised downward
New Tervis tumblers come off the assembly line in Venice. All proceeds from sales of this...
New Tervis product’s proceeds to go to disaster fund
A crash at U.S.41 at Manatee Ave.
First Alert Traffic: U.S. 41 northbound blocked at Manatee Avenue

Latest News

Sunny
Dry through the weekend - But a change is coming!
thumbnail
Futurecast
Charlotte County offers living space for those in need after hurricane
Relief effort in Port Charlotte
Port Charlotte BBQ Relief Efforts