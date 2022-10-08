Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen

Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been compromised due to malicious apps.(Natee Meepian's Images via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meta, Facebook’s owner, is warning that as many as one million users may have had their login information stolen.

Company researchers have discovered more than 400 malicious Android and Apple apps designed to steal personal Facebook logins.

A Meta spokesperson says the company is reaching out to the users who may be at risk.

The malicious apps are disguised as games, photo editors, and health and lifestyle services.

App users are often asked to log in with Facebook, enabling hackers to steal logins and passwords.

A Google spokesperson says the apps that have been identified as part of the scam are being removed from Google Play.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has increased as people make their way back after Ian.
Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways
Increased traffic on the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian.
Traffic headaches as crews and snowbirds flock to the Suncoast
The death toll soars as search for Hurricane Ian survivors intensifies in Florida.
Ian death toll revised downward
New Tervis tumblers come off the assembly line in Venice. All proceeds from sales of this...
New Tervis product’s proceeds to go to disaster fund
A crash at U.S.41 at Manatee Ave.
First Alert Traffic: U.S. 41 northbound blocked at Manatee Avenue

Latest News

A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
3 injured in shooting outside of Ohio high school football game
A horse owner in Utah says one of his animals has returned home after running with wild...
Horse returns home after running with wild mustangs
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Three injured in Sarasota Shooting
FILE - Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, left, gets a kiss...
Former Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19