Dry through the weekend - But a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several changes are coming for the second week of October. Saturday is our last day with very low humidity and dew points in the low 60s. By Monday dew points are back near 70° for a more humid feel. We’re also tracking a small storm in the upper atmosphere that will bring back the rain. Rain chances increase Wednesday with our best chances on Thursday and Friday. Temps will get back to the upper 80s for a few days, then back to the low 80s as the clouds and rain chances go up. Rain totals of a half inch to an inch are possible in many areas by late Friday, possibly more in some areas.

The Tropics are giving us a break. Tropical Storm Julia is far to the soth, likely becoming a hurricane Sunday before it hits Central America. This storm is over a thousand miles south of the Suncoast and poses no threat to Florida. Right now there are no other disturbances to track. But there are still seven weeks left in Hurricane Season, so we will keep you updated!

Julia (Station)

