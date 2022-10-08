Charlotte County offers living space for those in need after hurricane
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County has opened a short-term shared living space at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood for residents displaced by Hurricane Ian.
Cots, water and meals will be provided. Space is limited.
If you choose to go to the shelter, you will need to bring supplies for each family member and pets, including:
- Sleeping bag, sleeping pad and/or blankets and pillow
- Flashlight or headlamps
- Disinfectants, hand sanitizer, soap, cloth face coverings
- Personal toiletries
- Feminine hygiene products
- Cell phone chargers/backup battery
- Clothing
- Books and games
- Prescription medications, eyeglasses
- Important documents
Pets will be housed in a separate location at the park. You will need to bring:
- Pet care items
- Pet food at least two weeks’ worth
- Proper identification
- Medical records/microchip info/vaccination papers
- A carrier or cage
- Muzzle and leash
- Water and food bowls
- Medications
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
