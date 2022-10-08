Charlotte County offers living space for those in need after hurricane

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County has opened a short-term shared living space at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood for residents displaced by Hurricane Ian.

Cots, water and meals will be provided. Space is limited.

If you choose to go to the shelter, you will need to bring supplies for each family member and pets, including:

Sleeping bag, sleeping pad and/or blankets and pillow

Flashlight or headlamps

Disinfectants, hand sanitizer, soap, cloth face coverings

Personal toiletries

Feminine hygiene products

Cell phone chargers/backup battery

Clothing

Books and games

Prescription medications, eyeglasses

Important documents

Pets will be housed in a separate location at the park. You will need to bring:

Pet care items

Pet food at least two weeks’ worth

Proper identification

Medical records/microchip info/vaccination papers

A carrier or cage

Muzzle and leash

Water and food bowls

Medications

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

