Weather stays nice through the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ever since Ian the weather has been tranquil for the recovery efforts so far. That may change a little by early next week as the rain chances start to rise. Look for another blue sky day on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph and no chance for rain.

Saturday temperatures will be a little warmer and it will start to feel a bit on the humid side as the atmosphere starts to moisten up a bit. It will feel a little warmer than the high of 87 degrees expected by mid afternoon Saturday. Winds will also begin to pick up as the pressure gradient starts to tighten up with an tropical cyclone moving through the western Caribbean toward central America.

On Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies to start the day with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon and only a 10% chance for a few late day showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s by the mid afternoon.

Monday the rain chances go up to 20-30% as more moisture begins to move in from the south. We will see partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday through Wednesday our rain chances go up a bit to a 30% chance for some late day showers and a possible thunderstorm. We will see highs in the mid to upper 80s on both days.

Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies at times with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms scattered about. The rain chance climbs to 40%.

The National Weather Service has come out with its preliminary wind data for some areas of the Suncoast. These are subject to change in the future but this is what they have right now. They may be adjusted in the future but these are from their weather stations that they maintain. The Fort Myers readings are from the Southwest Reginal Airport located well inland east of I-75 in Lee County.

Sustained winds are a 2 min average of the highest winds with Ian (WWSB)

In the tropics we are watching a potential tropical storm developing in the south central Caribbean. This one will stay well to our south as it moves toward Central America. It is expected to make landfall into Nicaragua as a cat. 1 storm sometime Sunday morning and bring life threatening mudslides to parts of central America as it moves west. The next name is Julia from the list of names this year.

